POSCO International Q3 net profit up 63.5 pct to 112.8 bln won
All News 14:16 October 24, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 112.8 billion won (US$78.4 million), up 63.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 197 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 148.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 1.2 percent to 9.04 trillion won.
