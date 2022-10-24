S. Korea plans to develop ties further with China under new Xi leadership: official
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will make efforts for the further development of ties with China as President Xi Jinping began his third term in office, a senior Seoul foreign ministry official said Monday.
"The government will continue to strive to develop a healthier and more mature South Korea-China relationship with the new Chinese leadership based on the spirit of mutual respect and reciprocity," the official said in response to Xi's re-election Sunday.
The official added Seoul is also considering sending an official congratulatory message to Beijing.
Xi was again appointed by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China as the country's president and he unveiled his new leadership team at the weekend.
