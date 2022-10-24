KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KUMHOTIRE 3,130 UP 80
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,350 UP 1,250
SAMSUNG SDS 120,000 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 159,000 UP 8,500
LGCHEM 575,000 UP 7,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,950 UP 400
KEPCO E&C 53,200 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 35,700 DN 650
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,700 UP 1,000
TKG Huchems 21,200 UP 350
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,700 0
KIH 49,000 UP 850
GS 46,850 UP 400
LG H&H 553,000 DN 21,000
LGELECTRONICS 80,900 UP 100
Fila Holdings 31,900 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,700 UP 150
LIG Nex1 90,900 UP 3,400
Celltrion 178,000 UP 4,000
SK Innovation 155,000 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 12,200 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,000 DN 5,000
POONGSAN 27,050 0
KBFinancialGroup 45,150 DN 850
KOLON IND 42,950 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,170 UP 35
AMOREPACIFIC 98,300 DN 800
Youngone Corp 44,200 DN 200
Hansae 14,650 DN 50
CSWIND 63,500 UP 300
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,800 DN 1,000
CJ CheilJedang 398,000 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,050 UP 100
GKL 14,650 DN 400
HyundaiEng&Const 34,950 UP 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,150 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 196,000 DN 500
Kogas 33,550 UP 200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 13,700 UP 450
Hanwha 24,400 0
