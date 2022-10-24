KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,450 UP 100
KIA CORP. 65,300 DN 2,600
SK hynix 91,800 UP 1,300
Youngpoong 610,000 UP 3,000
HANILCMT 11,500 UP 400
Meritz Insurance 29,350 DN 900
HITEJINRO 24,600 UP 150
Yuhan 57,200 UP 1,700
SLCORP 28,850 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 82,400 UP 100
DOOSAN 81,400 UP 1,900
DL 58,900 UP 1,100
DB HiTek 41,000 UP 800
CJ 72,200 DN 400
DongkukStlMill 11,550 UP 200
LX INT 42,050 UP 550
LG Corp. 78,900 UP 1,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 194,500 UP 7,500
Boryung 10,200 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,900 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,600 UP 750
Shinsegae 225,500 DN 2,500
Nongshim 296,000 UP 1,500
SGBC 38,050 UP 1,350
Hyosung 73,500 UP 300
SamsungEng 23,550 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 4,560 UP 15
SAMSUNG CARD 30,650 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 24,050 UP 400
KT 35,850 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24100 DN200
LOTTE TOUR 9,410 DN 740
LG Uplus 11,200 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,200 0
KT&G 87,800 DN 400
Doosan Enerbility 13,600 UP 300
Doosanfc 26,200 UP 500
LG Display 14,200 DN 300
SK 202,000 0
