KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanon Systems 7,450 DN 140
Kangwonland 23,100 0
NAVER 164,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 48,450 DN 400
NCsoft 370,500 UP 10,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,000 DN 200
COSMAX 46,600 UP 150
KIWOOM 74,200 UP 4,200
DSME 18,200 UP 250
HDSINFRA 4,790 0
DWEC 4,165 UP 190
KEPCO KPS 32,150 UP 450
TaihanElecWire 1,480 UP 60
Hyundai M&F INS 32,300 DN 850
Daesang 20,650 DN 100
SKNetworks 3,850 UP 20
ORION Holdings 14,200 UP 50
KCC 236,000 UP 3,000
SKBP 55,500 UP 200
AmoreG 25,650 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 161,500 DN 5,500
TaekwangInd 711,000 UP 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,640 UP 20
KAL 22,000 UP 300
LOTTE 33,550 UP 1,450
GCH Corp 16,300 UP 200
LotteChilsung 136,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,640 UP 170
POSCO Holdings 248,000 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 54,800 DN 3,000
SamsungElec 57,500 UP 1,600
NHIS 8,930 UP 110
DongwonInd 234,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 650,000 UP 23,000
KPIC 121,500 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,200 UP 100
SKC 100,500 UP 2,900
GS Retail 23,950 UP 300
Ottogi 439,500 UP 4,500
LS 63,700 DN 200
