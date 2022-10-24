Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

15:40 October 24, 2022

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES106000 0
GC Corp 120,500 UP 500
GS E&C 22,450 UP 750
MERITZ SECU 3,520 UP 30
HtlShilla 72,000 DN 500
Hanmi Science 31,450 UP 450
SamsungElecMech 119,000 UP 2,000
Hanssem 39,900 0
F&F 137,500 UP 1,500
KSOE 71,600 UP 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,600 DN 1,850
MS IND 16,450 UP 250
OCI 101,000 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 50,000 UP 950
KorZinc 602,000 UP 15,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,090 UP 10
HyundaiMipoDock 96,600 UP 3,200
IS DONGSEO 30,600 UP 450
S-Oil 83,600 DN 2,100
LG Innotek 286,000 UP 8,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 148,500 UP 4,500
HMM 19,150 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 58,600 DN 2,700
KumhoPetrochem 135,000 UP 500
Mobis 198,000 DN 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 61,500 UP 2,500
S-1 59,700 DN 1,000
ZINUS 32,150 UP 400
Hanchem 172,000 DN 2,000
DWS 45,750 UP 1,100
KEPCO 16,700 DN 50
SamsungSecu 31,150 UP 850
KG DONGBU STL 7,950 UP 130
SKTelecom 49,450 DN 150
HyundaiElev 23,500 UP 450
ShinpoongPharm 20,950 UP 1,150
Handsome 25,600 UP 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,000 UP 200
Asiana Airlines 11,000 DN 100
COWAY 52,600 DN 3,100
