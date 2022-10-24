KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,900 DN 500
IBK 10,050 DN 250
DONGSUH 20,550 UP 350
Daewoong 20,400 UP 350
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY358 00 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 34,250 UP 300
HanmiPharm 246,500 UP 3,500
PIAM 32,200 DN 1,800
HANJINKAL 36,850 DN 150
CHONGKUNDANG 79,200 UP 1,700
DoubleUGames 47,400 DN 150
emart 85,200 DN 300
HL MANDO 44,600 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 873,000 UP 26,000
Doosan Bobcat 30,800 UP 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,980 DN 20
SD Biosensor 29,100 UP 1,150
Netmarble 45,100 0
Meritz Financial 21,200 0
KRAFTON 178,500 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 6,220 DN 10
HD HYUNDAI 57,200 DN 300
ORION 99,400 DN 200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,400 UP 600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,150 UP 250
BGF Retail 184,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 86,700 DN 800
HDC-OP 10,100 0
HYOSUNG TNC 280,000 DN 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 322,000 UP 3,000
SKBS 75,200 UP 3,400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,450 DN 300
KakaoBank 16,750 0
HYBE 113,000 UP 500
SK ie technology 50,100 DN 500
LG Energy Solution 509,000 UP 10,000
DL E&C 36,450 UP 1,900
kakaopay 35,800 UP 600
K Car 12,050 UP 400
SKSQUARE 38,600 UP 650
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
Fans vow continued support for BTS' second chapter after military service
BTS' Jin to release first solo single 'The Astronaut' on Oct. 28
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
Ruling party presses Moon over slain fisheries official probe
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
Korean Air flight overruns runway in Cebu, no injuries reported
Figure skating legend Kim Yu-na unveils wedding ceremony photos
(LEAD) Two Koreas exchange warning shots along western border
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
