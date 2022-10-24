POSCO Holdings Q3 net profit down 76.9 pct to 600 bln won
All News 15:47 October 24, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 600 billion won (US$416.8 million), down 76.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 71 percent on-year to 900 billion won. Revenue increased 2.9 percent to 21.2 trillion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 677.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
Fans vow continued support for BTS' second chapter after military service
-
BTS' Jin to release first solo single 'The Astronaut' on Oct. 28
Most Saved
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
Ruling party presses Moon over slain fisheries official probe
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
Korean Air flight overruns runway in Cebu, no injuries reported
-
Figure skating legend Kim Yu-na unveils wedding ceremony photos
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
(LEAD) Two Koreas exchange warning shots along western border
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL