(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
SEOUL -- An apparently tearful opposition leader Lee Jae-myung cried foul Monday after prosecutors raided the headquarters of his Democratic Party (DP) in a corruption investigation that is zeroing in on him after the arrest of one of his closest aides.
Investigators made their way into the DP headquarters to search the office of Kim Yong, a longtime confidant of Lee, over allegations that he took 847 million won (US$591,000) from property developers in the suburban city of Seongnam in violation of the political fund law.
-----------------
S. Korea plans to develop ties further with China under new Xi leadership: official
SEOUL -- South Korea will make efforts for the further development of ties with China as President Xi Jinping began his third term in office, a senior Seoul foreign ministry official said Monday.
"The government will continue to strive to develop a healthier and more mature South Korea-China relationship with the new Chinese leadership based on the spirit of mutual respect and reciprocity," the official said in response to Xi's re-election Sunday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Prosecution raids DP headquarters over illegal political funds probe
SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Monday raided the headquarters of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) as part of an investigation into bribery allegations involving a close confidant of party leader Lee Jae-myung.
The Seoul Central Prosecutors Office is probing Kim Yong, deputy head of the DP-affiliated Institute for Democracy think tank, on suspicion of receiving a total of 847 million won (US$591,000) from property developers in the city of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, in violation of the political fund law.
-----------------
S. Korea, Arab nations hold another round of FTA talks in Seoul
SEOUL -- South Korea and a group of Arab countries launched a new round of negotiations for their free trade deal in Seoul on Monday, the trade ministry here said.
The sixth round of official talks for a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) between South Korea and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will be held for a five-day run through Friday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
(News Focus) Bond market jitters likely to persist despite stabilization measures due to high inflation, high rates: analysts
SEOUL -- South Korea's emergency bond-buying measures are expected to ease anxiety "in the short term" over a credit crunch in the corporate debt market that has been roiled by a recent default on municipal government-guaranteed borrowing raised to construct a local theme park, analysts said Monday.
They, however, expressed skepticism over the measures' long-term impact, worrying that borrowing costs will continue to rise as the central bank is expected to push for rate increases and such hawkish monetary policy could precipitate an economic slowdown.
-----------------
Rights watchdog says banning colored, permed hairstyles for students violates basic rights
SEOUL -- School regulations banning students from dying or perming their hair infringe upon their basic human rights, the state rights watchdog said Monday.
A high school girl, whose name was withheld, from an undisclosed school in North Gyeongsang Province filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, claiming that the school's hair dress code violates her freedom.
-----------------
Seoul shares snap 3-day losing streak amid eased default risks
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks advanced Monday to end their three-day losing streak. with construction and tech companies leading the rally, as the government's 50 trillion-won (US$35 billion) liquidity support plan eased worries about growing credit crunch risks. The local currency ended nearly flat against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 23.04 points, or 1.04 percent, to close at 2,236.16. Trading volume was moderate at 434 million shares worth 6.76 trillion won with gainers outnumbering decliners 622 to 246.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Hyundai Motor ups annual revenue guidance after weak Q3
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday raised its annual revenue and operating profit margin guidance after reporting a 5 percent on-year decline in third-quarter net profit on provisions involving engine-related services.
The South Korean carmaker expected its on-year revenue will grow by 19-20 percent this year, which is higher than the 13-14 percent growth last year. It reported 117.61 trillion won (US$81.67 billion) in revenue in 2021.
