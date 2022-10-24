S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 24, 2022
All News 16:36 October 24, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.736 3.801 -6.5
2-year TB 4.324 4.485 -16.1
3-year TB 4.305 4.495 -19.0
10-year TB 4.503 4.632 -12.9
2-year MSB 4.322 4.465 -14.3
3-year CB (AA-) 5.592 5.736 -14.4
91-day CD 3.920 3.900 +2.0
(END)
