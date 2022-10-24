Playgram to raise 12 bln won via stock sale
All News 16:44 October 24, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Playgram Co. on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 12 billion won(US$8.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 14.54 million common shares at a price of 825 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
