Yoon calls for war against drug crimes
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called Monday for special measures to address drug crimes, saying they must be stopped before they become a national-level threat.
Yoon gave the instructions during a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at his office, leading the government to plan comprehensive measures against drug crimes, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.
"President Yoon emphasized that we desperately need to wage war against drugs as a society before drugs spread beyond the manageable critical level to a national-level risk," Lee said.
"Regarding the sharp increase in young drug offenders online and beyond, he called for coming up with special measures with a sense of duty that we must protect our future generations," he added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
