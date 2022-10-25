Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecutors raid DP headquarters; aide of DP chair banned from overseas travel (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors zero in on Lee Jae-myung; aide banned from leaving country (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecutors raid think thank of DP; party denounces it as violence against opposition (Donga Ilbo)
-- Property developer divulges 800 mln won was slush fund (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors raid think tank of DP; aide to Lee banned from leaving country (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea crosses Northern Limit Line for 1st time in 5 yrs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ex-aide says, 'Lee Jae-myung was final decision-maker for Daejang-dong' development project (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors zero in on Lee Jae-myung (Hankyoreh)
-- Investors rush toward panic selling in fear of rising interest (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. Inflation Reduction Act takes toll on Korean refinery sector (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Debts for companies coming due in 1 yr reach record 532 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Legoland rocks markets, surprises the government (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Assembly tensions simmer after opposition think thank raided (Korea Herald)
-- Tensions escalate as 2 Koreas trade warning shots (Korea Times)
