(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 25)

Xi already made it clear on Oct. 16 that China will not rule out the use of force to unite Taiwan with the mainland. Taiwan has been the most volatile issue between the two great powers. Northeast Asia, including South Korea, may face a grave crisis situation should China attempt to actually use military force against Taiwan. For South Korea, in particular, such a scenario will be a nightmare as it will prompt the U.S. to mobilize its forces stationed in the South and ask Seoul to join efforts to defend Taiwan.