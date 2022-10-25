(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 25)

The relief fund will help mobilize the reserves in the bond market stabilization fund and state institutions like the Export-Import Bank of Korea and the Korea Development Bank. The Bank of Korea (BOK) will discuss emergency relief funds for commercial banks at the next monetary board meeting in November. The central bank will accept corporate bonds issued by those banks as collateral for immediate funding to them. The BOK had run the liquidity aid program for a year from March 2020 temporarily at the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak.