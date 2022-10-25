Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 25, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/05 Sunny 0

Incheon 15/07 Sunny 0

Suwon 16/04 Sunny 0

Cheongju 16/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 17/04 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 16/03 Sunny 0

Gangneung 15/08 Rain 20

Jeonju 18/04 Sunny 0

Gwangju 18/05 Sunny 0

Jeju 17/10 Sunny 10

Daegu 18/06 Sunny 10

Busan 18/09 Sunny 10

