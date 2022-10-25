Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 25, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/05 Sunny 0
Incheon 15/07 Sunny 0
Suwon 16/04 Sunny 0
Cheongju 16/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 17/04 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 16/03 Sunny 0
Gangneung 15/08 Rain 20
Jeonju 18/04 Sunny 0
Gwangju 18/05 Sunny 0
Jeju 17/10 Sunny 10
Daegu 18/06 Sunny 10
Busan 18/09 Sunny 10
(END)
