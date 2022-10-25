Han Seung-soo elected as head of former U.N. General Assembly presidents' council
NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Seung-soo has been elected as the chairperson of a council of past U.N. General Assembly presidents, according to Seoul's permanent mission to the U.N. on Monday.
Han was elected to lead the Council of Presidents of General Assembly (CPGA) for a three-year term at the group's annual meeting held in New York last Thursday, along with Jan Kavan, former Czech foreign minister, as vice chairperson.
Han served as the president of the 56th U.N. General Assembly in 2001 during his term as South Korea's foreign minister. CPGA was founded in 1997.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
BTS' Jin to release first solo single 'The Astronaut' on Oct. 28
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
Ruling party presses Moon over slain fisheries official probe
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
Korean Air flight overruns runway in Cebu, no injuries reported
-
(2nd LD) Two Koreas exchange warning shots along western border
-
(3rd LD) Korean Air flight overruns Cebu runway, no injuries reported
-
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) Korean Air flight overruns Cebu runway, no injuries reported