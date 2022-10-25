Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Han Seung-soo elected as head of former U.N. General Assembly presidents' council

All News 09:22 October 25, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Seung-soo has been elected as the chairperson of a council of past U.N. General Assembly presidents, according to Seoul's permanent mission to the U.N. on Monday.

Han was elected to lead the Council of Presidents of General Assembly (CPGA) for a three-year term at the group's annual meeting held in New York last Thursday, along with Jan Kavan, former Czech foreign minister, as vice chairperson.

Han served as the president of the 56th U.N. General Assembly in 2001 during his term as South Korea's foreign minister. CPGA was founded in 1997.

This undated file photo shows former Prime Minister Han Seung-soo. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Han Seung-soo
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!