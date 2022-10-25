LG Uplus unveils new AI services
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's third-largest wireless carrier, on Tuesday unveiled its new artificial intelligence (AI) services as part of its long-term strategy to transform itself from its traditional telecom identity into a digital platform service provider.
Its AI brand, named "ixi," offers AI-powered services for sports match predictions, customer call centers, small business management and content recommendations, according to LG Uplus.
Sports fans will be able to receive odds of all games at the upcoming 2022 World Cup at the company's "SPORKI" platform, while its Artificial Intelligence Contact Center (AICC) callbot will help local mom-and-pop storeowners handle customer phone calls and do bookkeeping.
The AICC service will be also used in LG Uplus' customer center as the AI engine converts a voice into a text, analyzes the inquiry and seeks for the best response.
The AI service will help LG Uplus customers select TV series, films and variety shows based on their previous preferences and viewing records.
"Our new brand 'ixi' symbolizes our ambition to change our customers' daily lives with our AI- and data-based services," said Hwang Kyu-byul, the company's chief data officer (CDO). "We hope the new brand will expand our customer's participation in our services."
Last month, UL Uplus announced its plans to reorganize its current and future key services under four main platform pillars centered on the themes of lifestyle, entertainment, parenting and Web 3.0. It said it will expand its non-telecom business portfolio to account for up to 40 percent of its total sales by 2027.
