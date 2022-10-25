4 clubs to duke it out for 2 spots in top football league in 2023
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Two upcoming playoff series will determine the fate of four South Korean football clubs for next year, with two of them looking to stay in the top division and the two others trying to replace them.
Starting this year, up to three teams in the K League 1 clubs can be relegated to the K League 2. The last-place Seongnam FC will be directly relegated, while the two teams directly above them, Gimcheon Sangmu FC and Suwon Samsung Bluewings, have dropped into the promotion-relegation playoffs.
From the K League 2, Gwangju FC earned direction promotion to the top division after running the table in the lower league. Daejeon Hana Citizen FC and FC Anyang will be in the promotion-relegation playoffs.
The matchups are: FC Anyang versus Suwon, and Daejeon against Gimcheon.
The first legs will both be played at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with the K League 2 clubs as home teams.
On Saturday, Suwon will host the second leg at 2 p.m., and Gimcheon will be home starting at 4 p.m.
Since the promotion-relegation system was put in place in 2013, Suwon have never been in the K League 2. Gimcheon just earned the promotion for this year after winning the K League 2 in 2021.
Daejeon last competed in the K League 1 in 2015, while FC Anyang have never been up in the top division. Daejeon lost to Gangwon FC in last year's promotion-relegation playoff. This is FC Anyang's first appearance in these playoffs.
Suwon Samsung, with four K League titles, 14 other domestic trophies and two Asian club championships, will be the most decorated club to end up in the K League 2 if they don't get past FC Anyang.
FC Anyang only conceded 41 goals in 41 matches, ranking second in the K League 2, while Suwon Samsung had one of the most anemic offenses in the K League 1 with 44 goals in 38 matches.
Gimcheon Sangmu are a military club made up of conscripted players fulfilling their military duty. They inevitably lose key players each season when they get discharged, and they suffered a particularly stinging loss when striker Cho Gue-sung, the K League 1 scoring champion, completed his service in midseason.
Daejeon closed out their season on a nine-match undefeated streak, allowing just seven goals in that span. They led the K League 2 with 70 goals in 40 matches.
K League 2 teams won the first four promotion-relegation playoffs, from 2013 to 2016, but K League 1 sides claimed the three of the next four playoffs.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
BTS' Jin to release first solo single 'The Astronaut' on Oct. 28
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
Ruling party presses Moon over slain fisheries official probe
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
Korean Air flight overruns runway in Cebu, no injuries reported
-
(2nd LD) Two Koreas exchange warning shots along western border
-
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
-
(3rd LD) Korean Air flight overruns Cebu runway, no injuries reported
-
Yoon calls for war against drug crimes