Seoul shares nearly flat in late Tue. morning trade
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks moved almost flat late Tuesday morning, with bearish steel and chemical blue-chips capping the gains extended by big tech stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.18 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,237.34 as of 11:20 a.m.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics was up 1 percent, and top battery producer LG Energy Solution advanced over 2 percent. Biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion also climbed nearly 3 percent.
But steelmaker POSCO Holdings plummeted more than 4 percent, and leading chemical company LG Chem dipped over 3 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,439.00 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.7 won from Monday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
BTS' Jin to release first solo single 'The Astronaut' on Oct. 28
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
Ruling party presses Moon over slain fisheries official probe
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
Korean Air flight overruns runway in Cebu, no injuries reported
-
(2nd LD) Two Koreas exchange warning shots along western border
-
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
-
(3rd LD) Korean Air flight overruns Cebu runway, no injuries reported
-
Yoon calls for war against drug crimes