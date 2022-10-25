SK Bioscience inks deal to cooperate with CEPI on developing mRNA vaccines
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean drugmaker SK Bioscience Co. said Tuesday it has signed a deal to join hands with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to develop messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.
Under the agreement, SK Bioscience will receive US$140 million for the project from CEPI, an Oslo-based international public-private partnership, and develop mRNA vaccines for the Japanese encephalitis virus and the Lassa fever virus.
They also will cooperate in developing various vaccines based on mRNA platform technologies to help less-developed countries deal with possible virus infections in the future.
The project is part of CEPI's global program to advance the development of mRNA vaccines that provide broad protection against new viral threats in underdeveloped regions.
SK Bioscience said it will apply the new mRNA technologies into a pipeline of new vaccines for other therapeutic areas, including respiratory syncytial virus and cytomegalovirus.
"The world is aware that rapidly developing vaccines is the most important thing in saving humankind from a future pandemic," the company said. "We will strive to contribute to innovating the vaccine development and improving human health based on cooperation with global organizations like CEPI and companies."
Currently, SK Bioscience, the pharmaceutical affiliate under SK Group, produces British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea under a partnership deal.
It has also signed a deal with the U.S. vaccine producer Novavax for consignment production of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
BTS' Jin to release first solo single 'The Astronaut' on Oct. 28
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
-
Korean Air flight overruns runway in Cebu, no injuries reported
-
(2nd LD) Two Koreas exchange warning shots along western border
-
(3rd LD) Korean Air flight overruns Cebu runway, no injuries reported
-
(URGENT) Yoon says N. Korea completes preparations for seventh nuclear test