(LEAD) Woori Financial Group Q3 net jumps 16 pct on higher interest income
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with details; ADDS image; CHANGES headline)
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean financial holding firm Woori Financial Group Inc. said Tuesday its third-quarter net profit jumped 15.6 percent on-year largely due to higher interest income.
Net income came to 899.8 billion won (US$626.6 million) in the July-September period, compared with 778.2 billion won from a year earlier, the financial group said in a regulatory filing.
Operating profit swelled 16.38 percent to 1.27 trillion won, and sales soared 135.4 percent to 20.4 trillion won.
In the first three quarters, Woori Financial Group's net profit jumped 21.1 percent from a year ago to 2.66 trillion won.
Woori Financial Group attributed the robust third-quarter profit to a rise in interest income, buoyed by stable risk management and the central bank's aggressive rate hikes.
The Bank of Korea has hiked its key policy rate by a combined 2.5 percentage points since August last year to keep inflation in check and is widely expected to deliver another rate increase before the end of this year.
Among the group's subsidiaries, flagship Woori Bank saw its net profit swell 19.47 percent on-year to 2.37 trillion won in the first three quarters this year, Woori Financial said in a regulatory filing.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
BTS' Jin to release first solo single 'The Astronaut' on Oct. 28
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
-
Korean Air flight overruns runway in Cebu, no injuries reported
-
(URGENT) Yoon says N. Korea completes preparations for seventh nuclear test
-
(2nd LD) Two Koreas exchange warning shots along western border
-
(3rd LD) Korean Air flight overruns Cebu runway, no injuries reported