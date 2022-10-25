Hyundai Doosan Infracore Q3 net income up 41.8 pct to 65.1 bln won
All News 15:37 October 25, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 65.1 billion won (US$45.4 million), up 41.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 74.7 billion won, up 121.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 21.1 percent to 1.17 trillion won.
(END)
