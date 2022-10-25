KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HDSINFRA 4,565 DN 225
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,200 DN 800
COSMAX 46,000 DN 600
LG Display 13,400 DN 800
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23600 DN500
SK 206,500 UP 4,500
Hanon Systems 7,540 UP 90
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,800 UP 600
LOTTE TOUR 9,040 DN 370
DWEC 3,980 DN 185
KIWOOM 73,800 DN 400
Kangwonland 23,000 DN 100
LG Uplus 11,250 UP 50
Kogas 33,350 DN 200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,250 UP 550
SamsungF&MIns 194,500 DN 1,500
NCsoft 372,500 UP 2,000
Doosan Enerbility 12,950 DN 650
Doosanfc 25,900 DN 300
Kakao 48,800 UP 350
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,700 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,025 DN 105
SAMSUNG SDS 120,500 UP 500
DSME 18,050 DN 150
KT&G 89,400 UP 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,950 DN 1,100
CJ CheilJedang 400,500 UP 2,500
NAVER 165,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,650 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 80,100 DN 800
Celltrion 184,500 UP 6,500
TKG Huchems 20,950 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 164,000 UP 5,000
Fila Holdings 31,400 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,400 DN 1,300
KIH 47,200 DN 1,800
LG H&H 542,000 DN 11,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,700 0
ShinhanGroup 35,900 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,000 DN 700
