KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LGCHEM 552,000 DN 23,000
GS 45,700 DN 1,150
KEPCO KPS 31,550 DN 600
LIG Nex1 90,900 0
KEPCO E&C 49,100 DN 4,100
AmoreG 24,900 DN 750
HyundaiMtr 162,500 UP 1,000
KAL 21,750 DN 250
KCC 235,500 DN 500
SKBP 56,400 UP 900
Daewoong 20,300 DN 100
SSANGYONGCNE 5,700 UP 60
TaekwangInd 705,000 DN 6,000
Meritz Insurance 29,550 UP 200
HITEJINRO 24,900 UP 300
Yuhan 57,900 UP 700
SLCORP 29,850 UP 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 79,800 DN 2,600
DOOSAN 77,500 DN 3,900
DL 59,600 UP 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,250 DN 200
KIA CORP. 66,300 UP 1,000
DongwonInd 232,000 DN 2,500
LS 62,500 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES104000 DN2000
GC Corp 122,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE 33,000 DN 550
GCH Corp 16,150 DN 150
LotteChilsung 135,500 DN 500
GS E&C 21,750 DN 700
SamsungElec 57,700 UP 200
NHIS 8,770 DN 160
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,570 DN 70
POSCO Holdings 239,500 DN 8,500
DB INSURANCE 54,900 UP 100
GS Retail 23,750 DN 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,120 DN 80
SKC 97,300 DN 3,200
Ottogi 440,500 UP 1,000
SamsungElecMech 121,000 UP 2,000
