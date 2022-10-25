Hanmi Science 31,550 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 655,000 UP 5,000

MERITZ SECU 3,535 UP 15

HtlShilla 71,400 DN 600

KPIC 120,000 DN 1,500

MS IND 16,400 DN 50

OCI 100,500 DN 500

LS ELECTRIC 49,550 DN 450

KorZinc 607,000 UP 5,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,040 DN 50

HyundaiMipoDock 93,500 DN 3,100

IS DONGSEO 30,350 DN 250

Hanssem 39,350 DN 550

F&F 138,000 UP 500

S-Oil 82,200 DN 1,400

LG Innotek 293,000 UP 7,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 146,500 DN 2,000

HMM 18,800 DN 350

HYUNDAI WIA 60,800 UP 2,200

KSOE 69,700 DN 1,900

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,050 DN 550

KumhoPetrochem 132,000 DN 3,000

SK hynix 93,500 UP 1,700

Youngpoong 608,000 DN 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 34,000 DN 950

CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,800 DN 350

Hanwha 24,350 DN 50

DB HiTek 43,300 UP 2,300

CJ 71,300 DN 900

LX INT 40,700 DN 1,350

S-1 57,900 DN 1,800

ZINUS 32,050 DN 100

Hanchem 181,500 UP 9,500

DWS 45,150 DN 600

Mobis 199,000 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 61,000 DN 500

KEPCO 16,750 UP 50

SamsungSecu 30,500 DN 650

KG DONGBU STL 7,720 DN 230

SKTelecom 49,550 UP 100

(MORE)