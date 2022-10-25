KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 31,550 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 655,000 UP 5,000
MERITZ SECU 3,535 UP 15
HtlShilla 71,400 DN 600
KPIC 120,000 DN 1,500
MS IND 16,400 DN 50
OCI 100,500 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 49,550 DN 450
KorZinc 607,000 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,040 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 93,500 DN 3,100
IS DONGSEO 30,350 DN 250
Hanssem 39,350 DN 550
F&F 138,000 UP 500
S-Oil 82,200 DN 1,400
LG Innotek 293,000 UP 7,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 146,500 DN 2,000
HMM 18,800 DN 350
HYUNDAI WIA 60,800 UP 2,200
KSOE 69,700 DN 1,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,050 DN 550
KumhoPetrochem 132,000 DN 3,000
SK hynix 93,500 UP 1,700
Youngpoong 608,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,000 DN 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,800 DN 350
Hanwha 24,350 DN 50
DB HiTek 43,300 UP 2,300
CJ 71,300 DN 900
LX INT 40,700 DN 1,350
S-1 57,900 DN 1,800
ZINUS 32,050 DN 100
Hanchem 181,500 UP 9,500
DWS 45,150 DN 600
Mobis 199,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 61,000 DN 500
KEPCO 16,750 UP 50
SamsungSecu 30,500 DN 650
KG DONGBU STL 7,720 DN 230
SKTelecom 49,550 UP 100
(MORE)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
BTS' Jin to release first solo single 'The Astronaut' on Oct. 28
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
-
Korean Air flight overruns runway in Cebu, no injuries reported
-
(2nd LD) Two Koreas exchange warning shots along western border
-
(3rd LD) Korean Air flight overruns Cebu runway, no injuries reported
-
(URGENT) Yoon says N. Korea completes preparations for seventh nuclear test