KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HyundaiElev 23,100 DN 400
ShinpoongPharm 20,600 DN 350
Handsome 25,000 DN 600
ILJIN MATERIALS 56,800 DN 2,200
Asiana Airlines 10,700 DN 300
DONGSUH 20,250 DN 300
COWAY 53,500 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,500 DN 1,400
SamsungEng 23,300 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 110,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,415 DN 145
IBK 10,150 UP 100
SAMSUNG CARD 30,550 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 23,500 DN 550
KT 36,000 UP 150
LG Corp. 77,300 DN 1,600
POSCO CHEMICAL 198,000 UP 3,500
Boryung 10,550 UP 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,300 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,350 DN 1,250
Shinsegae 218,500 DN 7,000
Nongshim 299,000 UP 3,000
SGBC 37,700 DN 350
Hyosung 72,800 DN 700
CSWIND 58,000 DN 5,500
TaihanElecWire 1,470 DN 10
DongkukStlMill 11,200 DN 350
Hyundai M&F INS 32,050 DN 250
Daesang 20,700 UP 50
ORION Holdings 14,150 DN 50
SKNetworks 3,845 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 96,600 DN 1,700
FOOSUNG 12,250 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,150 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,175 UP 5
SK Innovation 154,000 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 26,800 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 45,750 UP 600
Hansae 14,500 DN 150
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
BTS' Jin to release first solo single 'The Astronaut' on Oct. 28
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
Korean Air flight overruns runway in Cebu, no injuries reported
(2nd LD) Two Koreas exchange warning shots along western border
(3rd LD) Korean Air flight overruns Cebu runway, no injuries reported
(URGENT) Yoon says N. Korea completes preparations for seventh nuclear test