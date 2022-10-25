KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 43,850 DN 350
GKL 14,100 DN 550
KOLON IND 42,050 DN 900
HanmiPharm 245,500 DN 1,000
SD Biosensor 28,700 DN 400
Meritz Financial 20,950 DN 250
BNK Financial Group 6,240 UP 20
emart 85,300 UP 100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY346 50 DN1150
KOLMAR KOREA 34,050 DN 200
PIAM 29,800 DN 2,400
HANJINKAL 37,500 UP 650
CHONGKUNDANG 78,400 DN 800
DoubleUGames 47,300 DN 100
HL MANDO 46,750 UP 2,150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 884,000 UP 11,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,550 DN 1,250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,690 DN 290
Netmarble 44,750 DN 350
KRAFTON 174,500 DN 4,000
HD HYUNDAI 56,500 DN 700
ORION 100,500 UP 1,100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,900 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,050 DN 100
BGF Retail 181,000 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 88,400 UP 1,700
HDC-OP 9,980 DN 120
HYOSUNG TNC 279,000 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 317,000 DN 5,000
HANILCMT 11,350 DN 150
SKBS 78,200 UP 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,500 UP 50
KakaoBank 16,350 DN 400
HYBE 118,000 UP 5,000
SK ie technology 49,850 DN 250
LG Energy Solution 511,000 UP 2,000
DL E&C 36,050 DN 400
kakaopay 35,000 DN 800
K Car 11,350 DN 700
SKSQUARE 38,000 DN 600
(END)
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
BTS' Jin to release first solo single 'The Astronaut' on Oct. 28
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
Korean Air flight overruns runway in Cebu, no injuries reported
(2nd LD) Two Koreas exchange warning shots along western border
(3rd LD) Korean Air flight overruns Cebu runway, no injuries reported
(URGENT) Yoon says N. Korea completes preparations for seventh nuclear test