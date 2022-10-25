KB Financial Group Q3 net profit down 3.2 pct to 1.26 tln won
All News 15:45 October 25, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 1.26 trillion won (US$881.7 million), down 3.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 1.59 trillion won, down 10.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 98.8 percent to 32.74 trillion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.32 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
