(G)I-dle tops local music charts with 'Nxde'
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Girl group (G)I-dle topped daily and weekly charts of five major local music streaming services with its release "Nxde" on Tuesday, a week after it dropped.
"Nxde," the main track off the band's fifth EP "I Love," sat atop real-time, daily, weekly and top 100 songs charts of Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo and Naver Vibe as of Tuesday afternoon.
The quintet previously dominated major local music charts with "Tomboy," the main single of its first full-length album "I Never Die," in March.
On the latest weekly chart of Melon, the largest music streaming platform in South Korea, "Nxde" edged out "New Thing (Feat. Homies)" by rapper-producer Zico and "After Like" by girl group Ive to rise to the top.
The six-track EP also topped the iTunes top albums charts in 40 regions around the world, with the Marilyn Monroe-inspired music video for "Nxde" drawing more than 65 million views on YouTube.
