S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 25, 2022
All News 16:52 October 25, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.710 3.736 -2.6
2-year TB 4.246 4.324 -7.8
3-year TB 4.221 4.305 -8.4
10-year TB 4.346 4.503 -15.7
2-year MSB 4.235 4.322 -8.7
3-year CB (AA-) 5.528 5.592 -6.4
91-day CD 3.930 3.920 +1.0
(END)
