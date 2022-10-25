Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon visits ex-President Park's grave ahead of death anniversary

All News 16:58 October 25, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the grave of late former President Park Chung-hee on Tuesday to mark the 43rd anniversary of his death, his office said.

Park was killed by his spy chief on Oct. 26, 1979, after ruling the country with an iron fist for 18 years.

Yoon paid his respects at Park's grave at Seoul National Cemetery a day before the death anniversary, according to his office.

He was joined by his chief of staff Kim Dae-ki, National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han, Veterans Minister Park Min-shik and leaders of the ruling People Power Party.

President Yoon Suk-yeol (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

