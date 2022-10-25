Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Main opposition party boycotts Yoon's budget speech
SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) boycotted President Yoon Suk-yeol's budget speech Tuesday in protest of what it calls suppression of the opposition, marking the first such boycott in South Korea's history.
DP lawmakers did not attend the 10 a.m. session and instead held a silent protest upon Yoon's arrival at the National Assembly. DP leaders also stayed away from a meeting Yoon held with the National Assembly speaker and other key figures ahead of the speech.
-----------------
IMF official says S. Korea's economic fundamentals 'strong' with 'ample buffers' against shocks
SEOUL -- South Korea's economy has "strong" fundamentals and "ample buffers" that could stand against shocks, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said Tuesday, shrugging off worries that recently heightening financial market volatility could cause the repeat of such a crisis that the country suffered more than two decades ago.
Still, Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, voiced worries about the country's high debt level, underlining the importance of a "strong medium-term anchor" in carrying out fiscal policy in a way that would not result in more borrowing.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's currency closes higher after tumbling to 13-yr low
SEJONG -- The South Korean currency closed higher against the U.S. dollar Tuesday after plunging to the lowest level in more than 13 years earlier in the session amid the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening and the weak Chinese yuan.
After soaring to 1,444.2 won shortly after the opening bell -- the lowest since 1,488 won posted during trading hours on March 16, 2009 -- the local currency closed at 1,433.1 won, up 6.6 won from the previous session.
-----------------
Seoul shares nearly flat ahead of major earnings reports
SEOUL-- South Korean stocks closed little changed Tuesday from the previous session, as investors took a breather ahead of earnings reports to be released by major companies later this week, amid worries over global inflation and U.S. monetary tightening.
After bobbing in and out of positive territory, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 1.09 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,235.07. Trading volume was moderate at 448.8 million shares worth 6.92 trillion won (US$4.82 billion) with decliners outnumbering gainers 528 to 335.
-----------------
Yoon vows to contribute to global fight against infectious diseases
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday that South Korea will contribute to the global fight against infectious diseases by sharing vaccines and further investing in their development and treatments.
Yoon made the remark during the opening of the inaugural World Bio Summit co-hosted by South Korea and the World Health Organization, saying the COVID-19 pandemic of the last three years has united countries around the common goal of protecting people's lives.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Kia Q3 net plunges on engine-related provisions
SEOUL -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said Tuesday its third-quarter net profit plunged 60 percent from a year earlier on provisions for additional engine-related recall costs.
Net profit for the three months ended in September fell to 458.89 billion won (US$319 million) from 1.13 trillion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
(LEAD) Edison Motors chief indicted for profiting from alleged stock price manipulation
SEOUL -- The chief of South Korean electric bus maker Edison Motors Co. has been indicted on charges of pocketing illegal profits worth 162.1 billion won (US$113.1 million) after manipulating the company's stock prices during its attempt to acquire SsangYong Motors Co.
The Southern District Prosecutors Office said it has indicted Chairman Kang Young-kwon, with physical detention, along with two other executives on charges of violating the Capital Market Act and related laws.
-----------------
S. Korean publishers sue Google over in-app payment policy
SEOUL -- The Korean Publishers Association (KPA) said Tuesday it has filed a suit against Google over forcing content providers to use its in-app payment system on Android apps, marking the first such suit filed in South Korea.
The association claimed the U.S. tech giant abused its monopoly power to force local publishers to use its in-app billing system and charge 30 percent commission fees on purchases of digital content distributed on Google Play.
-----------------
Police investigate discovery of skeletal remains of N.K. defector
SEOUL -- Police said Tuesday they are investigating the death of a female North Korean defector whose skeletal remains were found at her home in western Seoul last week.
The 40-something woman, whose identity was withheld, was discovered dead at her home last Wednesday in an Yangcheon Ward rental apartment complex run by Seoul Housing & Communities Corp. (SH).
(END)
