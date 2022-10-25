Justice minister vows legal action against opposition lawmaker over luxury party allegations
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said Tuesday he will take legal action against Rep. Kim Eui-kyeom of the main opposition Democratic Party and a YouTube channel for spreading what he calls groundless allegations about a controversial drinking party.
Han said in a personal statement that Kim, YouTube channel "Citizen Press The Tamsa TV" and its officials will be held "criminally and civilly" liable for spreading obviously false information on him via YouTube and other methods.
Kim alleged in a parliamentary inspection of the justice ministry the previous day that Han had a late-night drinking party at a luxury bar in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, on July 19 and 20 with President Yoon Suk-yeol and 30 lawyers from Kim ＆ Chang, the country's top law firm.
Citizen Press The Tamsa TV, which is now under police investigation for tailing Han for nearly a month on the minister's way home from work, raised the same allegations on the day.
Han categorically rejected the allegations, saying he had never been to the luxury bar and felt insulted by Kim's false accusations.
