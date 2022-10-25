Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon congratulates China's Xi on 3rd term

All News 21:55 October 25, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol has sent a message of congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his election for a third term, Yoon's office said Tuesday.

On Sunday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping was elected as General Secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party for a third five-year term.

In the letter sent Monday, Yoon told Xi he looked forward to communication and cooperation to improve the relations between the two nations, the presidential office said in a release.

This combined image shows South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Yoon Suk-yeol #Xi jinping
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!