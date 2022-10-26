Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon's budget speech delivers divided politics (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon's budget speech without opposition party (Kookmin Daily)
-- Opposition party boycotts president's budget speech for 1st time (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon stresses welfare for weak people, opposition boycotts speech (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition boycotts president's speech amid economic, security difficulties (Segye Times)
-- Major firms face financing difficulties amid high interest rate (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for parliamentary support for budget passage (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Unprecedented boycott of opposition at budget speech (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon stresses welfare for weak people, but parliamentary seats were empty (Hankook Ilbo)
-- High-interest lenders reduce new loans (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Fear of 2nd Legoland crisis (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- DP boycotts Yoon's lean budget presentation (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon explains NK threat, budget to half-empty National Assembly (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon calls for stronger social safety net amid opposition boycott (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
-
(URGENT) Yoon says N. Korea completes preparations for seventh nuclear test
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls for bipartisan cooperation as opposition boycotts budget speech
-
(2nd LD) Two Koreas exchange warning shots along western border
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections bounce back to over 40,000 amid resurgence woes