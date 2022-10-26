(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 26)

But the main chamber of the National Assembly was nearly half-empty due to the DP's full boycott. Just five months ago, President Yoon shook hands with members of the DP after finishing his first speech there over a supplementary budget to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic. This time, the DP demanded an apology from Yoon for the prosecution's investigations of aides to DP Chair Lee Jae-myung after defining the move as a case of "political oppression" on the opposition. The DP even repeated its habitual attacks on Yoon's hot-mic moment during a recent trip to New York. Members of the DP protested in front of the main chamber to denounce the president for exploiting the top law enforcement to oppress the DP. A boycott of a presidential speech on state affairs is the first since the Park Geun-hye administration.