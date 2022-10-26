S. Korean pianist Lim Yunchan signs with IMG Artists
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Rising South Korean pianist Lim Yunchan has signed a contract with the international classical music management company IMG Artists.
"IMG Artists is thrilled to announce that the sensational pianist, Yunchan Lim, joins its roster for General Management," the company said in a press release posted on its official website Tuesday.
The 18-year-old rose to international stardom after becoming the youngest person to ever win gold at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in June with his astonishing performance of Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No. 3.
He will be represented by two managers from the company's London office in conjunction with MOC Production for Asia, IMG added.
"I'm very excited and delighted to be joining IMG Artists," Lim was quoted as saying in the release. "I will now be represented globally, and I am looking forward to sharing my music making with the greatest audiences in the most renowned concert halls."
Lim is currently in his second year at the Korean National University of Arts and plans to go on recital tours in the United States, Asia, Europe and South America.
