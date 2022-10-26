Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung SDI Q3 net profit up 51.8 pct to 638.3 bln won

All News 08:52 October 26, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 638.3 billion won (US$445.4 million), up 51.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 565.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 373.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 56.1 percent to 5.36 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 497 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
