Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 October 26, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/07 Cloudy 20
Incheon 16/08 Cloudy 20
Suwon 18/07 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 18/06 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 18/04 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 17/04 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 19/08 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 19/05 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 20/06 Sunny 20
Jeju 20/14 Cloudy 30
Daegu 19/07 Cloudy 20
Busan 21/11 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
Most Saved
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
-
(URGENT) Yoon says N. Korea completes preparations for seventh nuclear test
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls for bipartisan cooperation as opposition boycotts budget speech
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's currency closes higher after tumbling to 13-yr low
-
Korean Air plane heads to Cebu to bring back stranded passengers