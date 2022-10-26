Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 October 26, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/07 Cloudy 20

Incheon 16/08 Cloudy 20

Suwon 18/07 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 18/06 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 18/04 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 17/04 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 19/08 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 19/05 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 20/06 Sunny 20

Jeju 20/14 Cloudy 30

Daegu 19/07 Cloudy 20

Busan 21/11 Sunny 20

