(2nd LD) Man put under emergency detention for allegedly killing wife, 2 sons
(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 6-9, photo)
GWANGMYEONG, South Korea, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Police on Wednesday made an emergency apprehension of a man in his 40s on suspicion of killing his wife and their two teenage sons at their home in Gwangmyeong, just south of Seoul.
The man, whose identity was withheld, is suspected of fatally stabbing his wife in her 40s and two sons -- one a middle schooler and the other an elementary school student -- at their apartment in the Gyeonggi Province city's Soha-dong district around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to Gwangmyeong Police Station.
He alerted police around 11:30 p.m. on the same night that the three were found dead with stab wounds at their home, the police station said, adding their bodies were on the living room floor when police officers arrived.
Police suspect that the man left the house immediately after his crime and returned home after throwing away his weapon and clothes.
He confessed to his crime Wednesday morning after the weapon and clothes were found near his home, they said.
The man is said to have told police he planned the crime a few days ago.
Later in the day, he appeared briefly before the press before being moved to a nearby police station for detention.
"I will receive proper punishment," the tearful suspect said.
When asked if he had anything to say to his family, he replied: "I don't know if I'm qualified to say, but I'm sorry. I was wrong."
The suspect has reportedly been jobless after resigning from his company about a year ago. Recently, the man and his wife had frequent marital quarrels over divorce and other matters, according to police and neighbors.
