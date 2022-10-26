Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Card Q3 net profit up 0.7 pct to 140.5 bln won

All News 09:15 October 26, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 140.5 billion won (US$98.3 million), up 0.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 194 billion won, up 0.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 18 percent to 1.1 trillion won.
