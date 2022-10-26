(LEAD) Samsung Card's Q3 net profit up 0.8 pct
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with details; ADDS image; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean card issuer Samsung Card Co. said Wednesday its net profit grew 0.8 percent in the third quarter from a year ago.
Consolidated net profit stood at 140.5 billion won (US$98.3 million) in the July-September period, compared with 139.5 billion won from a year earlier, the card firm said in a regulatory filing.
During the same period, operating profit edged up 0.3 percent to 194 billion won, with sales jumping 18 percent to 1.1 trillion won, according to the filing.
Samsung Card said improved consumer sentiment and a personalized card-spending trend helped keep the firm's earnings in the black.
In the first three quarters combined, the card company's net profit rose 8.3 percent on-year to 456.5 billion won.
Samsung Card is the credit card arm of Samsung Financial Networks, the integrated financial brand under South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group.
The company said the ratio of card debt overdue 30 days or more was at a stable level of 0.7 percent as of end-September.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
