Seoul shares open almost flat amid eased Fed rate woes
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened nearly unchanged on Wednesday amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may ease up on its hawkish interest rate hikes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.14 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,236.21 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Softer data on home price growth and consumer confidence, released Tuesday (U.S. time), renewed speculation that the Fed could start scaling down the rate hikes after its November monetary policy meeting set for next week.
In Seoul, tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose about 0.5 percent, with top battery maker LG Energy Solution gaining 1.5 percent.
Automakers, however, lost ground. Hyundai Motor was down 0.6 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia fell 1.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,428.80 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 4.3 won from Tuesday's close.
