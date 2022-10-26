LG Energy Solution turns to profits in Q3
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 187.7 billion won (US$131.3 million), turning from a loss of 205.8 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 521.9 billion, compared with a loss of 372.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 89.9 percent to 7.64 trillion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 324.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
