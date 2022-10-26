S. Korea reports more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 40,000 for the second straight day Wednesday, fanning concerns of a possible resurgence of the pandemic.
The country reported 40,842 infections, including 81 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,396,155, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The figure is higher than the past seven day average of 27,259, showing signs of a possible rebound in infections.
The country reported 26 deaths, bringing the death toll to 29,043. The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 242, up from 225 a day earlier.
On Tuesday, the government said it will encourage more adults over 18 to get vaccine booster shots amid growing concerns of a "twindemic" outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu this winter.
It also urged the public to remain vigilant against the virus and attend to personal hygiene, saying the number of people reported for not wearing masks inside subway trains recently doubled from earlier this year.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
-
(URGENT) Yoon says N. Korea completes preparations for seventh nuclear test
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls for bipartisan cooperation as opposition boycotts budget speech
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's currency closes higher after tumbling to 13-yr low
-
Korean Air plane heads to Cebu to bring back stranded passengers