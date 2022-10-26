(LEAD) Deputy NIS director resigns for unclear reasons
(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's acceptance of resignation offer)
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Jo Sang-jun, a deputy director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) who is considered a confidant of President Yoon Suk-yeol, has resigned, officials said Wednesday.
Jo tendered his resignation on Tuesday and Yoon accepted the offer, according to his office.
The NIS confirmed Jo had offered to step down for personal reasons, but did not provide details.
Jo is not expected to attend a parliamentary audit of the agency scheduled for Wednesday, the sources said.
A former senior prosecutor, Jo is known as one of Yoon's close aides, along with Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon.
He was appointed to the NIS post in June.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
-
(URGENT) Yoon says N. Korea completes preparations for seventh nuclear test
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls for bipartisan cooperation as opposition boycotts budget speech
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's currency closes higher after tumbling to 13-yr low
-
Korean Air plane heads to Cebu to bring back stranded passengers