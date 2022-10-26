The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 26, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.00 3.00
1-M 3.27 3.26
2-M 3.49 3.47
3-M 3.79 3.76
6-M 4.28 4.25
12-M 4.81 4.81
(END)
