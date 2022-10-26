Cheil Worldwide Inc Q3 net profit up 27.5 pct to 64.6 bln won
All News 11:59 October 26, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 64.6 billion won (US$45.3 million), up 27.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 32.7 percent on-year to 93.1 billion won. Revenue increased 31.9 percent to 1.12 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 60.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
Most Saved
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
-
(URGENT) Yoon says N. Korea completes preparations for seventh nuclear test
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls for bipartisan cooperation as opposition boycotts budget speech
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's currency closes higher after tumbling to 13-yr low
-
Korean Air plane heads to Cebu to bring back stranded passengers