S. Korea's military holds joint amphibious landing drills
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday conducted amphibious landing drills with a focus on enhancing "real-world" combat capabilities, the Marine Corps said, amid its stepped-up efforts to counter evolving North Korean threats.
The drills took place in Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as part of this year's Hoguk defense exercise that began Oct. 17 and runs through Friday.
The military mobilized some 6,000 personnel from the Navy and Marine Corps, and around 40 amphibious vehicles, as well as about 50 aircraft and more than 10 military vessels, including the ROKS Dokdo amphibious assault ship.
"Through the training this time, we will be equipped with capabilities to make an immediate response anytime, anywhere and under any circumstances, when given a mission," a Marine official was quoted as saying.
The training was designed to practice harnessing various armed services' assets for joint amphibious operations to charge into the coast to secure a target area, the Marine Corps said.
The drills also simulated "complex" enemy threats and were joined by other branches of the military, including the Army Aviation Operations Command, the Air Force Operations Command and the Cyber Operations Command.
The training comes in the wake of Pyongyang's continued saber-rattling, including its firing of multiple rocket launchers into the Yellow Sea on Monday.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls for bipartisan cooperation as opposition boycotts budget speech
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's currency closes higher after tumbling to 13-yr low
-
(URGENT) Yoon says N. Korea completes preparations for seventh nuclear test
-
Korean Air plane heads to Cebu to bring back stranded passengers